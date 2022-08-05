Lansing Street Advisors Purchases Shares of 865 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after buying an additional 2,003,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

