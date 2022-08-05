Lansing Street Advisors Takes $55,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.92 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

