Lansing Street Advisors Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.