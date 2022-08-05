Lansing Street Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

BIV opened at $79.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

