Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O'rourke sold 949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $639,051.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,643 shares of company stock worth $6,813,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

