Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.10.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.3000002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 117.48%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

