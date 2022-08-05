LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $131.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $17.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $125.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

