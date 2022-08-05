Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.33.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.13. 21,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,613. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.