Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Lee Enterprises Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE LEE opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Lee Enterprises will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Pearson purchased 1,500 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,315.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises



Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

See Also

