Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires Shares of 1,424,151 Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,424,151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,859,000. Umpqua accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.66% of Umpqua as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,314. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

