Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires Shares of 722,457 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,160,000. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.62% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 173,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,256,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 17,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

