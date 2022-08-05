Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $14.48 Million in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 225,314 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,587 shares of company stock worth $90,108. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.38. 4,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,267. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

