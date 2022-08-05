Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $24.35 Million in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,514,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,351,000. Viavi Solutions comprises about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 151,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,278. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

