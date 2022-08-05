Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $34.16 Million in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,145,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,163,000. Newmark Group comprises 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NMRK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 31,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Newmark Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.