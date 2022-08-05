Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 435,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,070,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.11% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.1 %

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. 32,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

