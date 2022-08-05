Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases New Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,430,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.13% of Signature Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,762,000. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.43. 11,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

