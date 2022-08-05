Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes $16.55 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 163,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,553,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

VLO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.29. 104,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

