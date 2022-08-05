Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
BWG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 1,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,306. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.