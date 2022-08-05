Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

BWG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 1,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,306. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $176,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

