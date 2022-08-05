Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $9.11 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $132,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

