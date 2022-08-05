Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-6.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.50 EPS.

Leidos Stock Down 0.4 %

LDOS opened at $98.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Institutional Trading of Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,709,000 after buying an additional 78,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 403,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 93,067 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

