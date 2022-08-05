Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Julie D. Frist Acquires 585 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist bought 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.38 per share, with a total value of $85,632.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,190. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $113.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $102.14 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

