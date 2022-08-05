Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.19 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. 2,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

