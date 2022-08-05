Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.19 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. 2,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
