LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeVantage Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $234,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

