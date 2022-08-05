LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Price Performance
Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.02.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Featured Articles
