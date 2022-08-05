Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Lowered to $51.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LNW stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

