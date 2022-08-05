Lightning Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Lightning has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $3,109.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064600 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

