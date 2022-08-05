Lincoln National Corp Acquires 51,439 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $231,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $209.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,118. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84.

