Lincoln National Corp Acquires 51,439 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $231,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $209.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,118. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.