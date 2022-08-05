Lincoln National Corp Buys 32,254 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,254 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $153.97. 64,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,979. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average is $157.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.