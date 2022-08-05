Lincoln National Corp Buys 53,234 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,234 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

