Lincoln National Corp Has $6.35 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,875,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after buying an additional 61,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 338,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,317. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.