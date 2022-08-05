Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

