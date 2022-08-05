Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $140,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

BLV traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.45. 685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,310. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.