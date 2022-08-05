Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,433 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $414.97. 340,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

