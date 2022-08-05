Lincoln National Corp Sells 14,770 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $79,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. 394,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,685,123. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.