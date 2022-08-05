Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,274 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. The stock had a trading volume of 99,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,075. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

