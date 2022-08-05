Lindenwold Advisors Acquires 268 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $223.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,085. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.44 and a 200 day moving average of $210.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

