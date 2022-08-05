Lindenwold Advisors Acquires 362 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,153. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

