Lindenwold Advisors Acquires 620 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. 72,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,242. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

