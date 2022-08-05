Lindenwold Advisors Acquires 678 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.01. 42,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.