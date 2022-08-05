Lindenwold Advisors Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lindenwold Advisors cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.