Lindenwold Advisors Has $660,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.8% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $220.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.21.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

