Lindenwold Advisors Purchases 106 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.2 %

DECK traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $317.26. 8,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.61.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

