Lindenwold Advisors Purchases 240 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

