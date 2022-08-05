Lindenwold Advisors Takes Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 61,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 44.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Parke sold 4,278 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $299,074.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock worth $4,357,536 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

