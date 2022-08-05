LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $329.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 133.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00069736 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.