Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Edward Kolodzieski Sells 7,915 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Kolodzieski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Edward Kolodzieski sold 1,012 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $22,264.00.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 1.5 %

LQDT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,134. The stock has a market cap of $636.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 112,575 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

