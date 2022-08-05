Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003942 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $72.69 million and $841,269.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00632034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,054,718 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

