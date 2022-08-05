Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $73.77 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $73.77 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00003968 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00620525 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014824 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Liquity Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,058,674 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.
Liquity Coin Trading
