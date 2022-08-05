Liquity Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003942 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $72.69 million and approximately $841,269.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.
Liquity Coin Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,054,718 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
