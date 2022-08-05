Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,702. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.