LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,359. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

